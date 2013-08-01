Mediaset does not see any pay-tv partnership for time being

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
MILAN Aug 1 Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on Thursday it did not expect to forge any partnership for its unprofitable pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium at the moment.
"We have a standalone plan, it's on track and we are not envisaging any pay-TV partnership for the time being," CFO Marco Giordani told analysts in a conference call after releasing first-half results that showed a lower net profit.
There was speculation in July of a possible tie-up for Mediaset Premium, with media reports citing France's Canal+, Al Jazeera and Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia as possible candidates.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.