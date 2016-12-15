Italy's 5-Star says govt should not step in to guard Mediaset from Vivendi

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME Dec 15 Italy's opposition 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday warned the government against any intervention to protect Italian broadcaster Mediaset, in which French billionaire Vincent Bollore is aggressively raising his stake.
Bollore's media group Vivendi said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in former premier Silvio Berlusconi's media firm to 20 percent, prompting a warning from Rome.
"It is totally inappropriate for the government to intervene to protect Mediaset," 5-Star, which is the largest opposition party, said in a statement.
"Mediaset is a totally private company and it is certainly no more strategic than Unicredit (bank) and other companies that have ended up in French hands." (Reporting by Isla Binnie)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.