Vivendi aims to make Mediaset a new offer for its pay-TV next week-source

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS/MILAN, Sept 23 French media giant Vivendi aims to make an alternative offer to Italian broadcaster Mediaset for its pay-TV by the end of next week, as it tries to end a legal dispute that has escalated between the two groups since July, according to a source close to matter.
Under the preferred alternative scenario Vivendi is working on, shares of Mediaset Premium would be split between Vivendi, Mediaset and a third party, which would most likely be a fund, the source said on Friday.
Mediaset will discuss the disputed deal at a board meeting on Tuesday, a second source familiar with the matter said.
Vivendi declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Giulia Segreti; Editing by Matthias Blamont)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.