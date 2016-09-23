Vivendi aims to make Mediaset a new offer for its pay-TV next week-source

PARIS/MILAN, Sept 23 French media giant Vivendi aims to make an alternative offer to Italian broadcaster Mediaset for its pay-TV by the end of next week, as it tries to end a legal dispute that has escalated between the two groups since July, according to a source close to matter.

Under the preferred alternative scenario Vivendi is working on, shares of Mediaset Premium would be split between Vivendi, Mediaset and a third party, which would most likely be a fund, the source said on Friday.

Mediaset will discuss the disputed deal at a board meeting on Tuesday, a second source familiar with the matter said.

Vivendi declined to comment.

