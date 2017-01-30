REFILE-UPDATE 1-Mediawan joins big league in TV content with offer for Groupe AB

(Refiles to add dropped letter in Groupe AB in headline)
* Looking to start media "Big Bang" - Pigasse
* TF1 selling stake in Groupe AB to Mediawan
* Niel, Pigasse among Mediawan's main executives
By Matthieu Protard and Sophie Sassard
PARIS, Jan 30 Mediawan, set up by
some of France's biggest media investors to challenge giants
like Netflix, is set to become the country's second biggest pay
TV player through a proposed purchase of French TV and content
specialist Groupe AB.
Mediawan has offered 270 million euros ($289 million) to buy
the French broadcasting group, it said on Monday
French TV group TF1 would sell its 33.5 percent
stake in Groupe AB to Mediawan as part of the deal.
Mediawan, an acquisition vehicle, was listed on the Paris
stock market last year. The company was set up by Pierre-Antoine
Capton, founder of French media producer 3e Oeil Productions,
and Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, co-owners of Le Monde
newspaper and L'Obs magazine. Niel also controls and founded
telecom group Iliad. Pigasse leads the global M&A
business of investment bank Lazard.
"Our plan is a simple one. It's to use Groupe AB, which will
be renamed Mediawan, to create the leading European company in
terms of content, and in terms of different areas such as
production, catalogues and distribution," Pigasse told Reuters.
The deal would make Mediawan the second biggest in pay TV in
France with near 10 percent of audience share in 2015/2016,
behind Vivendi's Canal + which leads the pack with 36.7 percent,
according to French audience measurement agency Mediametrie.
Groupe AB owns generalist TV channels RTL9, AB1, AB3 as well
as thematic channels including Science et Vie TV, Toute
l'Histoire, AB Moteur, Golf Channel and Chasse et Peche which
are distributed by telecom groups, including Orange,
SFR, Bouygues Telecom, as part of their
so-called quad-play packages.
Thematic channels are often big selling points for
distributors.
Groupe AB also has a lucrative TV rights business as part of
its quad-play package that exclusively distributes popular
series like Friends in Europe as well as Paramount films in
France and Belgium.
CONTENT BIG BANG
"Distributors around the world are turning their attention
to quality content assets, viewing content ownership as the
ultimate hedge against an evolution in content distribution to
which they are structurally exposed.", said Groupe AB's
financial adviser on the deal Arnaud Dassy, a partner at Perella
Weinberg.
Perella Weinburg advised AT&T on its planned $85
billion Time Warner acquisition announced last year,
which would give the telecom company control of cable TV
channels HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros and other media
assets.
Dassy said such deals would help media groups gain access to
consumer data held by telecom companies and use it to improve
their content and earn more money from advertising.
Pigasse said Mediawan was in talks with other European media
companies over potential deals, and that they hoped to recreate
a "Big Bang" in the media sector similar to the wave of deals in
London after the "Big Bang" deregulation of financial services
of the late 1980s.
"We are already in talks with other European companies based
outside France, at least five of them. We're looking to launch
the start of a major 'Big Bang' in the sector," Pigasse said.
($1 = 0.9356 euros)
(Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane
Merriman)