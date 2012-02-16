Beware knee-jerk reform after PIP case-UK regulator

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 16 There is no need for
radical reform of Europe's medical device regulation system in
the wake of a scandal over French PIP breast implants, Britain's
medical regulator said on Thursday, but some improvements should
be made to the current system.
Kent Woods, the head of Britain's Medicines and Healthcare
products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said no regulation system can
guarantee against a case like that of Poly Implant Prothese
(PIP), which he said was "manufacturing fraud", and rejected
suggestions that Europe's system needs a dramatic overhaul.
Critics say Europe's weak regulation of medical devices is
partly to blame for allowing PIP to manufacture substandard
silicone breast implants for up to a decade, and be used by
hundreds of thousands of women around the world.
Woods said the PIP case was a rare and unusual one and
should not prompt a knee-jerk reaction. Instead he called for
better surveillance and reporting of any problems with medical
devices on the market, and more coordination between national
medical regulators in the EU's 27 member states.
"The question that arises is whether the broad principle of
how we do it in Europe is right or not?," he told a briefing in
London. "Are we looking for incremental improvements to a system
that is in place, or are we looking for root and branch change?"
There was "very strong support" among regulatory authorities
in Europe and at the European Commission, he said, that root and
branch change "is not what is required."
The European Union's health and consumer affairs
commissioner John Dalli said last week that EU governments
should strengthen safety controls on high-risk medical devices
by using spot checks on products and manufacturing facilities.
France's health authorities have also called for tighter
controls after a near two-year investigation into PIP, which has
now gone out of business.. They said EU laws
relating to medical devices "must be radically redrafted".
The European Commission is drawing up proposals for
reforming regulation of devices, including measures for more
pre-market testing and post-marketing surveillance, which will
go before EU ministers later this year.
More than 500,000 medical devices are sold in the EU, ranging
from bandages, dentures and wheelchairs to pacemakers and
implants. They are regulated under the Conformite Europeenne, or
"CE mark", system, which is also used for gadgets like toasters
or coffee machines and for children's toys and mobile phones.
Major makers of medical devices include Johnson & Johnson
, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott
, Allergan and Smith & Nephew.
Getting a CE mark is tougher for devices like pacemakers or
implants than for toys or toasters, but it can still be gained
with relatively few tests - certainly less scrutiny than the
extensive clinical trials required for pharmaceuticals.
The system is built on around 80 Notified Bodies, mainly
private companies scattered across Europe's 27 member states,
who are authorised to give a CE mark to a product once they are
happy it has met certain safety and performance requirements.
Peter Wilmshurst, a consultant cardiologist at Shrewsbury
and Telford Health Authority, who also spoke at Thursday's
briefing, was highly critical of the European system which he
said encouraged medical device makers to "shop around" to find a
Notified Body most likely to give them "the easiest ride".
"The Notified Bodies are not working for patients, or for
the European Union, they are working for the companies (who make
the devices)," he said. "Therefore they have an incentive to get
products through because if they're seen to be an obstructive
Notified Body, then they may not get work in the future."
Wilmshurst said he'd like to see Europe's system changed
completely so medical devices were regulated by a single central
and accountable body like the Food and Drug Administration,
which regulates devices and medicines in the United States.