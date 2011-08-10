Carlyle mulls Turkish hospitals sale -sources

LONDON/ISTANBUL Aug 10 The owners of Turkish hospitals group Medical Park, led by private equity firm Carlyle, are considering a sale or initial public offering of the business, five people familiar with the situation said.

Carlyle has received approaches for Medical Park and could kick off a sale later this year or early next, two of the people said.

The firm has also been considering plans to sell some or all of its shares via an IPO in 2012, the three others said.

A sale could see the group valued at $500 million to $600 million, one of the people said.

Carlyle had no immediate comment. Medical Park was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Simon Meads and Seda Sezer; additional reporting by Evren Ballim in Istanbul; Editing by Sarah White)