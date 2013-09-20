版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 20日 星期五 22:31 BJT

FDA issues rule requiring unique identifiers on medical devices

Sept 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a new rule on Friday requiring medical device makers to include a unique identifier on their products to track devices, monitor them for safety and facilitate recalls.

Companies will be required to mark their devices with a code corresponding to its make and model. Medical device records will have to include the identifier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐