UPDATE 1-FDA staff backs Medicines Co's once-rejected blood clot preventer

By Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover
April 13 An intravenous blood clot preventer
developed by The Medicines Co should be approved by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA staff reviewers
concluded.
The injection, cangrelor, which won European approval in
March, is designed to prevent blood clots during angioplasty, a
procedure to widen narrow or clogged coronary arteries, which
often includes the use of stents.
The FDA rejected the blood thinner in April last year, after
its reviewers took issue with the way a pivotal trial, called
Champion-Phoenix, was conducted, and asked the company to
reanalyze its dataset.
Based on the company's resubmission, the FDA staff concluded
on Monday that "the Phoenix-study as a stand-alone trial was
sufficient to warrant approval of cangrelor". (1.usa.gov/1aJerSr)
The study, which tested more than 11,000 patients, showed
that cangrelor lowered the combined risk of death, heart attack,
repeat procedures and stent thrombosis - the formation of a
blood clot at the site of a stent.
Patients on cangrelor were 22 percent less likely to
experience these complications 48 hours after the procedure,
than those who took Plavix, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's
rival product, known generically as clopidogrel.
"The benefit of cangrelor compared to clopidogrel is small,
but the risk is smaller," reviewers noted.
Monday's review comes two days before a panel of independent
experts recommend to the FDA whether the drug should be
approved. The agency typically follows the panel's
recommendations.
The Champion-Phoenix trial followed two failed studies. The
company tweaked the design of the third trial to differentiate
between heart attacks associated with its drug and those that
may have resulted from the angioplasty.
Cangrelor has an edge over Plavix and other oral blood clot
preventers because it takes effect rapidly and leaves the system
about an hour after being administered, analysts said.
Existing drugs keep working for five days or more,
significantly increasing the risk of serious bleeding if a
patient needs emergency or urgent follow-up procedures.
Cangrelor would also benefit patients who are unable to
swallow pills.
RBC Capital's Adnan Butt said he expects peak annual sales
of the drug to hit about $100 million-$200 million globally.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the world,
accounting for one in seven deaths in the United States,
according to the American Heart Association.
The company's shares were up 2.4 percent at $28.99 in
premarket trading.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Simon Jennings)