CORRECTED-FDA panel votes in favor of Medicines Co's blood clot preventer

(Corrects paragraph 2 to change those in favor to 9 from 7)

April 15 The Medicines Co's intravenous blood clot preventer can be used in angioplasty procedures, an independent advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday.

The panel voted 9-2 to support the approval of the injection, cangrelor, for use in certain patients undergoing angioplasty, a procedure to widen narrowed or clogged coronary arteries that often includes the use of stents.

One member of the panel abstained from voting.

FDA staff reviewers supported approval of the once-rejected drug in a review published on Monday. (Editing by Simon Jennings)
