UPDATE 1-FDA approves the Medicines Co's pain drug device Ionsys

| April 30
April 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved the Medicines Co's drug device Ionsys for
postoperative pain for hospital use, the company said on
Thursday.
Ionsys, a needleless, patient-controlled, opioid-based
treatment, offers patients recovering from surgery in the
hospital control over their analgesic dosing.
Ionsys was originally developed by Johnson & Johnson
and won approval in the United States and Europe in 2006. But
after its launch in Europe in 2008, it was recalled due to
device stability issues. The therapy never made it to the market
in the United States. (bit.ly/1DCteVO)
The Medicines Co gained access to the product through its
2012 acquisition of Incline Therapeutics Inc, which had acquired
the treatment from J&J in 2010. (bit.ly/1JTvQng)
The approval also cements Ionsys' lead over AcelRx
Pharmaceuticals Inc's rival drug Zalviso, which is in
development.
Zalviso was dealt another blow in March after the FDA said
it required an additional study to evaluate risks associated
with the device.
RBC Capital's Adnan Butt said he expects Ionsys, which is
also awaiting a regulatory decision in Europe, to generate
worldwide peak sales of about a half a billion in 2022.
The New Jersey-based company said it expects Ionsys to be
available in the U.S. in the third quarter.
Butt said any drug approval for the company "would be
considered positive at this time" because of the uncertainty
surrounding Medicine Co's Angiomax, an anti-coagulant injection.
Earlier this month, the company estimated
lower-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, and Chief
Executive Clive Meanwell attributed the shortfall to a drop in
Angiomax sales due to potential competition from generic
versions.
Angiomax accounted for more than 80 percent of the company's
2014 revenue of about $724 million.
The FDA also approved the company's blood clotting agent
Raplixa on Thursday.
Medicine Co.'s shares closed down 1.7 percent at $25.61 on
the Nasdaq ahead of the news.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)