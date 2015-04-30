UPDATE 1-FDA approves Medicines Co's blood-clotting agent

(Adds analyst comment; details)
By Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair
April 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Thursday approved The Medicines Co's dry powder
blood-clotting agent for use in hospital settings, a month after
the treatment received approval in Europe.
The treatment, Raplixa, is a combination of two human
plasma-derived blood-clotting proteins - fibrinogen and
thrombin. (1.usa.gov/1HVGQSd)
Raplixa is used to control bleeding during surgery when
conventional aids are found ineffective. The treatment is
approved for use in combination with an absorbable gelatin
sponge.
Failure to close surgical wounds completely can result in
serious or possibly life-threatening complications, including
blood loss, tissue damage, infection and excessive scarring.
The approval comes at a time Medicines Co is facing a drop
in sales of its lead product, Angiomax anticoagulant injection,
which accounted for over 80 percent of its 2014 revenue.
Earlier this month, the company estimated
lower-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, with chief
executive Clive Meanwell attributing the shortfall to a drop in
Angiomax sales due to potential competition from generic
versions
RBC Capital analyst Adnan Butt said any drug approval for
the company "would be considered positive at this time" given
the uncertainty regarding Angiomax.
He expects the treatment to generate peak sales of about
$100 million in the United States.
Raplixa was added to the New Jersey-based company's armory,
after it acquired in 2013 private Dutch biotech firm ProFibrix
B.V, its original developer.
The Medicines Co expects Raplixa to be complementary to its
other hemostatic product Recothrom Thrombin, which notched U.S.
sales of $64.4 million last year.
The U.S. regulator pushed up by three months its scheduled
decision date, after the company amended its marketing
application in relation to its manufacturing specifications. (1.usa.gov/1GFWTlu)
The Medicines Co estimates there are 110 million surgical
procedures per year worldwide which result in bleeding that
requires a hemostatic product.
The company's shares ended lower before news of the
approval, dropping 1.7 percent to $25.61 in trading on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in
Bengaluru; editing by Kirti Pandey and G Crosse)