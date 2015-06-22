UPDATE 1-FDA approves Medicines Co's blood clot drug after a decade

(Adds details, background, analyst comment)
By Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover
June 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Monday approved Medicines Co's blood clot preventer
Cangrelor, which has faced multiple setbacks since it first
entered late-stage studies close to a decade back.
Cangrelor, also known as Kengreal, is an intravenous therapy
aimed at preventing blood clots in patients who need
percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty, a
non-surgical procedure to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries.
Heart diseases are the leading cause of death in the United
States, accounting for one in every seven deaths, according to
the American Heart Association.
Medicines Co has funneled about $200 million into developing
Cangrelor over the past decade, which included two unsuccessful
trials and a pivotal study last year that drew scathing
criticism as well as a rejection from the FDA.
In its complete response letter at the time, the agency
asked the drugmaker to go back to the drawing board and
reanalyze data from the Champion-Phoenix trial, which included
about 11,000 patients.
The company, which licensed Cangrelor in 2003 from
AstraZeneca Plc, tweaked the study and narrowed the
indication of the drug and its target population.
The move convinced a majority of an independent advisory
panel to the FDA two months ago that the drug could be used as a
second-line therapy and had a better safety profile than
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Plavix, known generically as
clopidogrel.
In a trial that compared Cangrelor to Plavix, Cangrelor
significantly reduced the occurrence of heart attack, the need
for further procedures to open the artery and stent thrombosis,
the FDA said in a statement on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1H7H88S)
Medicines Co said in a statement that it expects Cangrelor
to hit the market as early as July.
But the series of setbacks is likely to have taken its toll
on the potential market of the drug.
RBC Capital Market's Adnan Butt expects Cangrelor to rake in
peak annual sales of about $80-$100 million in the United
States.
That pales in comparison to the more than $200 million the
company is estimated to have spent to develop the drug over the
past decade, according to regulatory filings.
Still, Cangrelor's approval is the third for Medicines Co in
the past three months and comes as Angiomax, its lead product
and biggest revenue contributor, faces a potential threat from
generics.
The company's shares were up 1 percent at $29.64 in late
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
