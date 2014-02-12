FDA panel votes against approval of Medicines Co's blood clot preventer

Feb 12 An independent advisory panel to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration said a blood clot preventer
developed by The Medicines Co should not be approved
due to a lack of data to prove its efficacy.
The panel voted 7-2 against approving the drug, cangrelor,
for use during angioplasty - a heart surgery for widening narrow
or clogged arteries.
The panelists voted unanimously against allowing cangrelor's
use in patients with stents, who are at an increased risk of
events such as stent thrombosis - a blood clot that forms at the
site of the stent.
FDA reviewers, made up of the agency's staff, expressed
mixed views on cangrelor on Monday.