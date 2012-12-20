UPDATE 1-Medicines Co skin infection antibiotic meets trial goal

Dec 20 Medicines Co said a late-stage
trial of its experimental drug for bacterial skin infections met
the main study goal of stopping the infection from spreading and
the absence of fever, sending the company's shares up 9 percent.
The drug oritavancin was being tested for the treatment of
acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI),
caused by susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including a highly
contagious drug-resistant bacteria.
The trial, named Solo-1, showed that oritavancin was
non-inferior to the standard-of-care antibiotic vancomycin in
its efficacy. Solo 1 is the first of two late-stage trials to
test oritavancin in ABSSSI.
"Results appear clean so far from an efficacy and safety
perspective and if replicated in the second ongoing Phase III
study, like we expect them to, could lead to U.S. and EU
regulatory filings in 2013," RBC Capital Markets analyst Adnan
Butt wrote in a note.
The trial had enrolled 968 ABSSSI patients worldwide and
compared treatment with a single dose of oritavancin with 7 to
10 days of twice-daily doses of vancomycin.
"These data show that a single dose of oritavancin given on
presentation of a patient with ABSSSI to hospital can cure gram
positive infections ... and be as efficacious as multiple days
of vancomycin infusions," CEO Clive Meanwell said in a
statement.
Gram positive bacteria are one of the most common causes of
hospital-acquired infections. It includes the highly contagious
and difficult to treat bacteria -- methicillin-resistant
Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).
MRSA is a staph infection that is resistant to antibiotics
that are usually used to treat the infection. It is spread by
skin contact but can spread to bones and joints, the blood, or
any organ.
Antibiotic resistance has become a serious healthcare threat
due to growing drug-resistant superbug infections, and is driven
by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics in people and
livestock.
Unless measures are taken, patients could soon face a time
when even the most common infections will be untreatable by
antibiotics.
The company's shares were up 7 percent at $23.94 on Thursday
on the Nasdaq. They touched a high of $24.40 earlier in the day.