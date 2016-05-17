版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 09:20 BJT

BRIEF-MediciNova completes off-floor distribution

May 17 MediciNova Inc :

* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 17

* Says 800,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 644 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ve3xmL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

