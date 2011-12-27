UPDATE 1-Medicis cuts Q4 outlook, shares down

UPDATE 1-Puma kicks off 2017 with upbeat outlook after winning run
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds details, background)
Dec 27 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp said it sees higher sales reserves for the current quarter and lowered its outlook, sending its shares down 9 percent in after-market trade.
The company now expects fourth-quarter earnings at 51-57 cents a share, down from its earlier view of 63-69 cents a share. It lowered its revenue outlook to $170-$183 million from its prior view of $187-$200 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $189.7 million.
Medicis, which has been trying to cut its exposure to managed care restrictions for its acne treatment Solodyn, now sees additional sales reserves of up to $17 million in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at $33.76 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds details, background)
* Airbus plan for bigger A350s on hold amid wide-body jet demand doubts (Recasts with confirmation from Singapore Airlines)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)