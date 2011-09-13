UPDATE 1-Solta to buy Medicis unit for up to $35 mln

* Solta to pay $15 mln upon deal close

* Medicis to get $20 mln in milestone payments

* Deal expected to close in Q4

Sept 13 Aesthetic laser device maker Solta Medical Inc said it will buy a unit of Medicis Pharmaceuticals Corp for up to $35 million, to expand into the non-invasive fat reduction market.

Solta said it will pay about $15 million for Medicis Technologies -- formerly known as LipoSonix -- after the deal's closing, expected in the fourth quarter.

It will also pay up to $20 million in milestone payments.

Hayward, California-based Solta sees the buy adding to its earnings within 12 months of the deal's completion.

Solta expects to fund the deal through existing cash balances and credit facilities.

Shares of Medicis closed at $37.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Solta closed at $1.50 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)