Mediclinic and rivals press Abu Dhabi to rethink healthcare reform

* Economies, demographics are attractive in Gulf
* But firms face regulatory risks in era of cheap oil
* Al Noor hit by Abu Dhabi insurance policy change
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 2 International healthcare
operator Mediclinic is lobbying the Abu Dhabi
government to rethink a change in medical insurance rules that
has damaged its business after it bet big on acquiring Al Noor
Hospitals, its regional CEO told Reuters.
At least two other healthcare companies operating in Abu
Dhabi are also in talks with authorities, seeking a reversal or
amendment to the reform that reduces state insurance coverage
for citizens using private hospitals, according to two industry
sources who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the
matter.
Abu Dhabi has cut insurance coverage under its Thiqa plan to
80 percent from 100 percent, meaning patients have to pay 20
percent of bills if they seek treatment at private hospitals.
The rule, which does not apply to government hospitals, was
introduced last July - at the worst possible time for Mediclinic
as it had just bought Abu Dhabi private hospital group Al Noor
for about $1.7 billion.
The London and Johannesburg-listed company's experience
illustrates the business risks in the Gulf's oil-exporting
countries as low crude prices dampen economies and strain state
finances.
The firm has begun lobbying the state Health Authority of
Abu Dhabi over the Thiqa change, David Hadley, chief executive
of Mediclinic Middle East, told Reuters in an interview.
"Other providers have done the same," said Hadley, adding
that the reform had channelled patients to government hospitals.
"We don't have a problem with the policy on co-payments as
long as it applies to the entire industry."
One of the industry sources said that although authorities
did not want to be seen as giving in to pressure in any way, the
policy might be adjusted again around the end of this year -
partly because reduced Thiqa coverage had led to higher costs at
state hospitals, hitting the government's budget.
The Health Authority of Abu Dhabi did not respond to
requests for comment about the private sector's discontent with
the Thiqa change or whether it planned to scrap the reform or
extend it to all hospitals.
It has previously said that the rule change would contribute
to its efforts to increase efficiency, standardise operations
and increase the sector's financial viability for the benefit of
patients and the healthcare system as a whole.
'MULTITUDE OF HEADWINDS'
By many measures, the Gulf is an attractive destination for
foreign healthcare providers; incomes are high and growing
populations are burdened with some of the world's highest levels
of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes.
Encouraged by such trends, Mediclinic, which has 73
hospitals and 43 clinics across South Africa, Namibia,
Switzerland and the UAE, bought Al Noor last year. But since the
Thiqa change, Al Noor's in-patient volumes have dropped 38
percent and out-patient volumes by 43 percent, Hadley said.
To compound Mediclinic's problems, at around the same time
as the reform, competition intensified in Abu Dhabi with three
new players entering the sector, while thousands of expatriates
and their families left because of job losses in a slowing
economy. Also, 147 doctors out of 600 left Al Noor, many to join
new hospitals in the area, and new doctors had to be hired.
"We were hit by a multitude of headwinds. I think it was the
timing - we couldn't have predicted. It is going to be a
challenging year," said Hadley.
Mediclinic's London-listed shares have dropped 8 percent
since the company issued a profit warning for its Middle East
business last week.
While timing played its part, other factors might also have
contributed to the company's struggles in the region, however.
"In the long-term it will probably be clear that Mediclinic
overpaid for the Al Noor acquisition," said Neil Brown, analyst
at Electus, a South Africa-based fund manager.
"However, at these Mediclinic share price levels of 120
rand, which are now around 40 percent lower than mid-2016 when
the above-mentioned rules changed in Abu Dhabi, we believe that
Mediclinic is attractively priced for longer-term investors."
'NEED FOR A CORRECTION'
Mediclinic has not diversified across the region as broadly
as some rivals to share out its risk.
Its stock performance stands in stark contrast to rival NMC
Health, which has seen its shares rise almost 13 percent
year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters data.
NMC, one of the oldest healthcare players in Abu Dhabi, has
operations in seven emirates of the UAE as well as Saudi Arabia
and Qatar, while Mediclinic has operations in just Abu Dhabi and
Dubai.
Also, some rival companies say they disagree that the Thiqa
change is negative for the private sector.
"It is a measure to manage over-utilisation and
over-diagnosis. When coverage is free, no one cares," said
Prasanth Manghat, deputy CEO of NMC Health.
Shamsheer Vayalil, managing director of VPS Healthcare,
said: "Unnecessary medical visits have stopped since the new
policy took effect. There was a need for a correction."
Mediclinic aims to complete the Al Noor integration and
rebranding by the end of this year. A total of 432 jobs at Al
Noor were cut in 2016 with another 511 to go in the next few
months, said Hadley. Of the planned lay-offs, 183 jobs relate to
the closure of small facilities and clinics, including one in
Oman which was uneconomic, he said.
(Additional Reporting by Hadeel al Sayegh; Editing by Pravin
Char)