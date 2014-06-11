S.Africa's Mediclinic launches equity fund-raising for Swiss deals

June 11 South Africa's biggest private hospital
group by value Mediclinic International Ltd is selling
up to 41.3 million shares to raise money for acquisitions in
Switzerland, it said on Monday.
Mediclinic did not say how much it was selling the shares
for, but said it would use the money fund the acquisitions of an
acute care hospital and a number of outpatient facilities in
Switzerland.
Mediclinic, which already operates Switzerland's largest
private hospital network, Hirslanden AG, said the deals form
part of its strategy to bulk up in attractive markets with
strong fundamentals.
The company said the it has also identified a number of
acquisition targets in the United Arab Emirates, where it is
also trying to build a bigger presence, and in West and East
Africa.
The shares targeted for sale represent about 5 percent of
Mediclinic's issued stock.
Rand Merchant Bank, a unit of FirstRand, and Morgan
Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Stella
Mapenzauswa)