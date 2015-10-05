S.Africa's Mediclinc in merger talks with Abu Dhabi's Al-Noor

JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 South African private
hospital group Mediclinic International is talks with
Abu Dhabi-based rival Al Noor Hospital Group about a
potential merger to create a market leader in Dubai and the
United Arab Emirates, Al Noor said on Monday.
Mediclinic, which runs the largest hospital network in both
South Africa and Switzerland, already has an exposure in the
United Arab Emirates and in the UK, through a minority stake in
Spire Healthcare plc.
"The Board believes that the potential combination could
have strong strategic benefits and could deliver significant
shareholder value," Al Noor said in a statement, adding that the
potential merger would be implemented via the issue of new
shares and may be classified as a reverse takeover.
Mediclinic said it was in talks that might affect its shares
but did not say whether it in discussion with Al-Noor.
Shares in Al Noor jumped 7.6 percent to 9.19 pence and
Mediclinic added 3.26 percent to 117 rand.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)