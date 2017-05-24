UPDATE 2-Middle East rules hurts South Africa's Mediclinic earnings

* Company has expanded internationally
* Boosted by recent regulatory changes
* Day clinics developed in South Africa
(Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)
By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest
private hospital group by market value, Mediclinic International
, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying annual
earnings on Wednesday, hurt by regulations in the Middle East
that have now been changed.
Mediclinic, which has stakes in Britain's Spire Healthcare
and Switzerland's Hirslanden, extended its reach into
the United Arab Emirates when it bought Al Noor last year.
Underlying earnings per share came in at 29.8 pence per
share for the year to the end of March compared with 36.7 pence
a year earlier, largely impacted by shares issued to acquire Al
Noor and adverse operating performance in Abu Dhabi.
A co-payment system for private healthcare in Abu Dhabi had
weighed on the firm's operations in the UAE, but the government
has since scrapped it.
"Recent regulatory changes provide support for the gradual
recovery in performance of the Abu Dhabi business and future
investment decisions," the firm said in a statement.
Progress on the regulatory front has also been made in
recent weeks in Switzerland, Chief Executive Danie Meintjes
said.
In the Zurich region, after lobbying by Mediclinic's Swiss
business, lawmakers last month voted against a hospital levy on
privately insured patients, the company said.
A slowdown in economic growth in Mediclinic's home market
convinced the company to explore more affordable options there.
"In South Africa we decided on a strategy to roll out day
clinics adjacent to our main hospitals that are under pressure
in terms of occupancy," Meintjes told Reuters.
While the firm's priority is to extend its reach in its
current markets with a new hospital in the UAE and more
outpatient facilities in Switzerland, it is also looking at
possible expansion in other regions.
"We are looking to grow, and part of that growth could come
outside of the existing platforms," said Chief Financial Officer
Jurgens Myburgh, referring to the areas where the company
operates.
Mediclinic said revenue rose 30 percent to 2.75 billion
pounds ($3.57 billion) and operating profit was up 26 percent.
Johannesburg-listed shares in Mediclinic declined 2.2 percent
to 144.50 rand and was down 1.7 percent in London by 0830 GMT,
compared with a 0.2 percent drop in the JSE's benchmark Top-40
index.
($1 = 0.7711 pounds)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Susan Thomas and Keith
Weir)