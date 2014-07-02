BRIEF-Mediclinic says to buy 98 pct stake in Swissana Clinic

July 2 Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Reached agreement to acquire a 98 pct interest in operating business of Swissana Clinic AG in Meggen, Canton Lucerne

* Total enterprise value paid for Swissana Clinic Meggen will be about 11 million Swiss francs

* Transaction is earnings per share neutral, with expected synergies to be realised in short to medium term