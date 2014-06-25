BRIEF-Mediclinic to buy Swiss hospital Clinique La Colline

June 25 Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Acquisition of Clinique La Colline

* Transaction is EPS accretive to company immediately

* Transaction significantly strengthens Hirslanden's position in western Switzerland

* Total enterprise value paid for La Colline will be about 130 million swiss francs representing a LTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.7x. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: