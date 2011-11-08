UPDATE 1-Medidata Q3 beats market estimates

(Follows alerts)

* Q3 adj. EPS $0.42 vs. est. $0.35

* Q3 rev up 13 pct at $46.3 mln vs est. $45.5 mln

* Sees Q4 rev $46-$47.5 mln vs est $48.7 mln

Nov 8 Medidata Solutions , a provider of software to drug makers for clinical analysis, posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by strong demand for its application services and margin expansion.

During the third quarter, the company added 33 new customers, including 18 from Clinical Force, a clinical trial management systems firm Medidata bought in June.

Third-quarter earnings rose to $7.5 million, or 31 cents a share, from $4.7 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, it earned 42 cents a share.

Revenue grew 13 percent to $46.3 million.

Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 35 cents a share, on sales of $45.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Medidata, whose products include hosted software for administering and managing clinical trials, electronic data capture applications and study management applications, expects fourth-quarter revenue of $46-$47.5 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $48.7 million.

Medidata shares, which have risen 13 percent over the last one month, closed at $18.01 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)