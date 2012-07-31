Medidata Solutions profit beats estimates on large contract

July 31 Medidata Solutions, a provider
of software to drug makers for clinical analysis, reported a
quarterly profit well ahead of market estimates on its
largest-ever contract.
The company also raised its full-year sales outlook for the
second time since March. It now expects revenue of $217-$219
million.
It had earlier forecast sales of between $213 million and
$217 million.
Medidata's second-quarter net income fell to $3.6 million,
or 14 cents per share in the second quarter, from $10 million,
or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 7 percent to $53.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 23 cents per
share, on revenue of $52.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The contract is worth more than $100 million and is spread
over five years, the company said.
The company's shares, which touched a life high of $33.25 on
July 3, closed at $31.17 on the Nasdaq on Monday.