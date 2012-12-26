版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Medifast names Joseph Kelleman as interim CFO

Dec 26 Dec 26 Medifast Inc : * Announces new interim chief financial officer * Interim chief financial officer, Edward J. Powers, will resign to accept another job opportunity * Named Joseph Kelleman, company's director of Finance - supply chain, as interim chief financial officer * Source text * Further company coverage

