UPDATE 1-Medifast Q2 misses Street on higher ad expenses

* Q2 EPS $0.41 vs est $0.47
* Q2 rev $78.3 mln vs est $81.8 mln
* Shares down 13 percent (Follows alerts)
Aug 4 Medifast Inc posted quarterly results that missed analysts' estimates hurt by increased advertising and marketing expenses, sending its shares down 13 percent in after-market trade.
For the April-June quarter, the company, which helps people lose weight by offering various products like bars, shakes, oatmeal and soups, earned $5.9 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $5.5 million or 38 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $78.3 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 47 cents a share on revenue of $81.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Owings Mills, Maryland-based company closed at $18.40 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.