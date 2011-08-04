UPDATE 1-Medifast Q2 misses Street on higher ad expenses

* Q2 EPS $0.41 vs est $0.47

* Q2 rev $78.3 mln vs est $81.8 mln

* Shares down 13 percent (Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Medifast Inc posted quarterly results that missed analysts' estimates hurt by increased advertising and marketing expenses, sending its shares down 13 percent in after-market trade.

For the April-June quarter, the company, which helps people lose weight by offering various products like bars, shakes, oatmeal and soups, earned $5.9 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $5.5 million or 38 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $78.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 47 cents a share on revenue of $81.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Owings Mills, Maryland-based company closed at $18.40 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)