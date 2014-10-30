版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 14:57 BJT

BRIEF-Medigene's licensee enters promotion agreement to expand Veregen sales in U.S.

Oct 30 Medigene AG :

* Says Medigene's licensee enters promotion agreement to expand Veregen product sales in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
