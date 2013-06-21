Mediobanca sees yearly loss after writedowns on equity holdings

MILAN, June 20 Investment bank Mediobanca
, for half a century at the centre of Italy's corporate
landscape, made a break with the past by agreeing to exit some
of its most important equity holdings, a move that will push it
into the red this year.
In its 2014-2016 strategic plan, the bank said it planned to
cut by 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) its exposure to equity
holdings through sales and writedowns to focus on its core
banking business.
Mediobanca plans to immediately book writedowns of 400
million euros to bring key holdings to market value and pave the
way for their sale, a move that will result in a loss of around
200 million euros for the current financial year ending June 30.
Mediobanca will hold on to insurer Generali, by
far its biggest equity stake, but will trim its investment by
around 3 percent to around 10 percent.
The bank targets a return on equity of 10-11 percent by 2016
and aims to keep its core Tier 1 ratio, a measures of financial
strength, at 11-12 percent. It aims to keep dividend payout at
40 percent.