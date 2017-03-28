Med crude-Urals differentials unchanged, arbitrage could lift prices

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) -
* Urals differentials were unchanged in quiet trade on
Tuesday, but some traders saw signs that prices for Russian
grade may rise due to healthier refining margins and arbitrage
opportunities to Asia.
* There were no bids or offers for Urals, CPC Blend or
Siberian Light in the Platts window on Tuesday, traders said.
* Urals refining margins improved on Tuesday for complex
refineries in Mediterranean to $5.06 a barrel to BFOE compared
with $4.09 a barrel on average for the last five days, Reuters
data shows.
* Opportunities for Urals arbitrage to Asia were still wide.
Three Urals VLCCs loading in March were sent to Asia as well as
at least four 140,000-tonne tankers loading from Novorossiisk,
traders said and shipping reports show.
* Brent-Dubai spread remains thin, at $1.19 a barrel, which
helps Urals arbitrage to Asia. DUB-EFS-1M
* Azeri Light remains under pressure along with other sweet
grades in Mediterranean region due to an ample supply.
* In the Platts window SOCAR offered 85,000 tonnes of Azeri
Light loading on April 17-21 at premium of $1.60 a barrel to
BFOE, but failed to find a buyer and withdrew the offer, traders
said.
* Russia will reduce Urals oil exports from the Baltic Sea
port of Primorsk by around 12 percent to 44 million tonnes
(884,000 barrels per day) this year due to using some of the
pipeline capacity for shipments of diesel, oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft said on Tuesday.
* Oil production at the western Libyan fields of Sharara and
Wafa has been blocked by armed factions, reducing output by
252,000 barrels per day (bpd), a source at the National Oil
Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday.
TENDERS
* Russia's Zarubezhneft awarded a tender on Monday to sell
600,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Primorsk in April-June 2017
to Glencore, traders said.
* Rosneft awarded Trafigura 140,000 tonnes of Urals loading
from Novorossiisk on April 14-15. Trafigura will load the cargo
on April 20-21 as Rosneft exchanged the loading positions with
Lukoil that will load its cargo on April 14-15 instead of
Rosneft.
* PKN Orlen awarded Total a tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of
Urals loading from Baltic ports on April 9-13 for delivery to
Butinge, traders said.
(Reporting by Olga Yagova)