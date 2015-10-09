Med Crude-Urals stable, Nov idle refining capacity to fall sharply

MOSCOW Oct 9 Russian Urals crude differentials were broadly unchanged on Friday with no deals reached, while November data showed there would be a sharp drop in idle refining capacity in Russia.

The country will cut idle primary oil refining capacity sharply in November to 0.631 million tonnes, according to Energy Ministry data.

In the Platts window, Trafigura offered to buy a 100,000 cargo in the Baltic for Oct. 20-24 loading at minus $1.70 per barrel to dated Brent, but found no sellers, traders said. This was up from minus $2 on Thursday.

Total offered to acquire a parcel at minus $1.80 for Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

In the south, Litasco changed its bids for 80,000 and 140,000 cargoes slightly to minus 95 cents and minus $1.15 to dated Brent from minus 95 cents and minus $1.20 respectively, without success.

The were no deals either Azeri or CPC Blend in the Platts window.

Azeri November oil loadings are expected to fall to 19.95 million barrels from 22.23 million barrels in October, a loading schedule showed on Friday.

Iran set its official selling prices (OSP) for November-loading Iran Light crude to Asia at a $1.45 a barrel discount to Oman/Dubai, down $1.70 from the month before.

The lack of a clear leader or "anchor" in the global oil market is fuelling uncertainty and leading to sharp swings in crude prices, but this uncertainty is unlikely to continue for long, a senior Saudi oil adviser said.

European refinery crude intake rose in September by 7.6 percent from a year earlier, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed on Friday, due to strong demand for gasoline as well as relatively light seasonal maintenance. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Natalia Chumakova; editing by David Clarke)