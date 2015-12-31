Med Crude-Urals prices weaken in Med and Baltic

Dec 31 Russian Urals crude price differentials
weakened in the Mediterranean and the Baltic due to ample
supplies, traders said on Thursday.
In the Platts window, Litasco sold to Shell a 80,000 tonne
cargo in the Mediterranean loading on Jan. 18-22 at a discount
of $1.45 a barrel to dated Brent, some 30-35 cents a barrel
weaker than previous levels, traders said.
Vitol unsuccessfully offered its Jan. 19-23 cargo at a
discount of $1.45 a barrel, market participants said.
Ample supplies of Urals in January were putting levels under
pressure and some traders said they expected some cargoes to
remain unsold after the New Year holidays.
In the Platts window, Vitol offered in the Baltic a 100,000
tonne cargo for loading on Jan. 14-18 at a discount of $3.05 a
barrel to dated Brent, traders said, but found no buyers. The
asking price was some 25 cents weaker than previous estimates.
Loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were halted
on Dec. 30 and 31 due to bad weather and traders said one or two
cargoes from the December programme could be postponed until
January.
Turkey's Tupras on Dec. 30 closed a tender to buy
80,000-140,000 tonnes of Urals or 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend for
delivery on Jan. 20-30, but the results were still unknown.
(Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by David Clarke)