Med Crude-Urals steady, arbitrage between north and south open

LONDON Jan 4 Russian Urals crude was steady on
the first trading day of 2016, but still close to very weak
levels amid abundant supplies.
In the Platts window, Vitol offered a cargo in the Baltic at
dated Brent minus $2.70 a barrel but found no buyers as the
asking price was thought too ambitious.
In the Mediterranean, OMV offered a large Suezmax cargo at
dated Brent minus $1.50 a barrel but also failed to find a
buyer.
In paper trading, Urals January swaps were assessed at dated
Brent minus $1.60 a barrel in the Mediterranean, slightly weaker
than the current prices.
In the Baltic, Urals January swaps were assessed at dated
Brent minus $2.70 a barrel, signalling potential for a bit of
strengthening from the current levels in the physical market of
dated Brent minus $3.05.
The gap between prices in Europe's north and south made
arbitrage still feasible on paper, meaning cargoes from the much
better supplied Baltic could sail to the Mediterranean, traders
said.
Oil output in Russia, one of the world's largest producers,
hit a post-Soviet high last month and in 2015 as small and
medium-sized energy companies cranked up the pumps despite
falling crude prices.
Islamic State fighters clashed with security forces near
Libya's Es Sider oil export terminal on Monday, killing two
guards and setting an oil storage tank on fire.
Crude oil futures rallied as much as 4 percent on the first
trading session of 2016 as tensions between Saudi Arabia and
Iran raised fears about the security of oil supplies from the
Middle East.
