U.S. FDA okays expanded use of Medivation prostate cancer drug

Sept 10 U.S. health regulators approved the use
of Medivation Inc's advanced prostate cancer drug
Xtandi in men who have not yet received chemotherapy, the
company said on Wednesday, significantly expanding the
potential patient population for the oral medicine.
The expanded Food and Drug Administration approval, that
will also enable the drug to better compete with Johnson &
Johnson's Zytiga, triggers $90 million in milestone
payments to Medivation by Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc
under a collaboration agreement.
Xtandi, known chemically as enzalutamide, originally gained
U.S. approval in 2012 for use in patients with
castration-resistant prostate cancer that has spread beyond the
prostate only after they had first received chemotherapy
treatment.
"The average duration of treatment should double and the
addressable patient population triple in the pre-chemo setting,"
Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a research
note earlier this week.
Astellas reported worldwide Xtandi sales of $227 million in
the second quarter.
The additional approval was based on results of a Phase III
trial in which Xtandi demonstrated an overall survival benefit,
reducing the risk of death by 29 percent compared with a
placebo. It also significantly reduced the risk of disease
progression and the time for need for chemotherapy or skeletal
problems in cancer that had spread to the bones.
Medivation shares rose to $98.35 in after hours trading from
a Nasdaq close at $96.89.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)