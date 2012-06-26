Medivation, Astellas seek to market prostate cancer drug in Europe

BRIEF-Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 mln
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
TOKYO, June 27 Medivation Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc said on Wednesday they have submitted to European health authorities an application to market enzalutamide, a drug for prostate cancer in patients previously treated with chemotherpy.
The two companies had last month aubmitted a new drug application for enzalutamide in the United States.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.