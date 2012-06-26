版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 07:24 BJT

Medivation, Astellas seek to market prostate cancer drug in Europe

TOKYO, June 27 Medivation Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc said on Wednesday they have submitted to European health authorities an application to market enzalutamide, a drug for prostate cancer in patients previously treated with chemotherpy.

The two companies had last month aubmitted a new drug application for enzalutamide in the United States.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐