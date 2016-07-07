CORRECTED-Buyout target Medivation says cancer drug could be 'best in class'

(Corrects attribution in second paragraph, to "sources," not
Medivation)
By Deena Beasley
July 6 Medivation Inc, which has opened
its books to potential buyers, on Wednesday said its
experimental cancer drug talazoparib is likely the best in a new
class known as PARP inhibitors and pivotal trial data could be
reported earlier than planned.
The San Francisco-based company on Tuesday agreed to provide
information to Sanofi SA after rejecting the French
pharmaceutical company's latest bid of $58 a share, plus $3 per
share in the form of a contingent value right (CVR) relating to
talazoparib sales. Medivation has also signed confidentiality
pacts with Pfizer Inc and Celgene Corp, sources
have previously told Reuters.
Medivation, known chiefly for prostate cancer drug Xtandi,
is conducting a Phase III trial of talazoparib in patients with
breast cancer linked to a mutation in BRCA genes, with initial
trial data expected in the first half of next year.
After recent robust trial results for rival Tesaro Inc's
PARP inhibitor niraparib, Medivation is considering the
option of an earlier data read out, Chief Executive David Hung
said on a conference call.
PARP inhibitors are designed to kill cancer cells by
exploiting defects in a tumor DNA repair pathway. The only
approved drug in the class is AstraZeneca Plc's
Lynparza, also known as olaparib. Other experimental PARP
inhibitors include Clovis Oncology Inc's rucaparib and
AbbVie Inc's veliparib.
Hung summarized data backing up his belief that talazoparib
is the most potent PARP inhibitor, the best "PARP trapper," has
the most convenient dosing schedule and a competitive safety
profile, given a superior ability to select its target.
He also said talazoparib could be effective against a broad
range of tumor types.
Medivation acquired talazoparib last year from Biomarin
Pharmaceutical Inc for up to $570 million and royalty
payments based on future sales.
Wall Street analysts said the sale made sense for Biomarin,
which specializes in rare diseases, not oncology. While
talazoparib appeared to be a potent PARP inhibitor, "the Phase
II data is similar to that produced by other PARPs, and
therefore its differentiation is unclear," Cowen and Co said in
an August 2015 research note.
Hung did not address the buyout offers on Wednesday's call.
Sanofi previously used a CVR in its 2011 acquisition of
Genzyme Corp, which at that time was developing multiple
sclerosis drug Lemtrada. Under that merger agreement, Sanofi
issued Genzyme shareholders tradable certificates entitling them
to payments if Lemtrada won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration by March 31, 2014, and further payments if it met
certain sales benchmarks after that.
The drug was approved by the FDA in November 2014, and
Sanofi said that "because of its safety profile," use should be
reserved for patients who had not responded adequately to two or
more previous therapies.
Investors filed a lawsuit last year in U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, claiming that Sanofi deliberately
slowed development of Lemtrada, ignoring the FDA's concerns
about the designs of its clinical trials.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bernard Orr)