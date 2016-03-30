UPDATE 2-Medivation working with JPMorgan on takeover approaches -sources

(Adds Medivation under pressure from U.S. lawmakers over high
price of prostate cancer drug, company background)
By Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis
March 30 Medivation Inc has been
working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to
handle interest from other companies in a potential acquisition,
but it has no plans to sell itself, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The move is not uncommon in the healthcare industry.
Biopharmaceutical companies such as Medivation are often
approached by larger industry players. But acquisitions rarely
happen without the target company cooperating.
Some of the approaches have taken place since the start of
the year, the people said, without disclosing the names of the
interested parties. The sources asked not to be identified
because the matter is confidential.
Medivation did not immediately respond to a request for
comment, while JPMorgan declined to comment.
Based in San Francisco, Medivation focuses on drugs for
treating cancer. It has a market capitalization of $6.1 billion.
Sanofi SA, Roche Holding AG and
AstraZeneca Plc are among the pharmaceutical companies
that have expressed interest in acquiring drug makers in the
United States.
Medivation has been under pressure from lawmakers, including
Democratic Party presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, a U.S.
senator of Vermont, who criticized the high price of its only
approved drug, Xtandi, which treats prostate cancer.
Beyond Xtandi, Medivation has a number of other potential
cancer treatments in advanced stages of research and
development.
The company's stock has traded down more than 40 percent in
the past year, in tandem with a broader selloff in the life
sciences sector.
Earlier this week, Medivation hired Jennifer Jarrett as its
new chief financial officer. She will replace Rick Bierly, who
will retire in July.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)