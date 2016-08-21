Pfizer nears $14 billion deal for Medivation-source

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 21 Pfizer Inc is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. cancer drug company Medivation Inc for close to $14 billion, as it seeks to boost its oncology portfolio, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Pfizer has so far prevailed in the auction for Medivation and could announce a deal as early as Monday, though the negotiations could still fall apart at the last minute, the person said. The deal is expected to paid for by Pfizer in its entirety, or at least mostly, with cash, the person added.
The source asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Pfizer and Medivation declined to comment. The Financial Times first reported on Pfizer nearing a deal for Medivation earlier on Sunday. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.