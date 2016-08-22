REFILE-UPDATE 2-Pfizer boosts cancer drug pipeline with $14 bln Medivation deal

(Corrects paragraph 4 to add "Anacor")
By Ankur Banerjee
Aug 22 Pfizer Inc said on Monday it
would buy U.S. cancer drug company Medivation Inc in a
deal valued at about $14 billion, adding blockbuster prostate
cancer drug Xtandi to its portfolio.
Medivation shares were up 20 percent at $80.56 in premarket
trade, just shy of the offer price of $81.50 per share in cash.
The offer is at a substantial premium to Sanofi SA's
initial offer to buy Medivation for $52.50 in April
that pushed the San Francisco-based company to put itself up for
sale.
The deal comes four months after Pfizer and Ireland-based
Allergan Plc scrapped their $160 billion merger. Pfizer has
since bought Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc in a $5.2
billion deal to add an eczema gel to its portfolio.
The deals hints at a shift in Pfizer's M&A strategy from
lowering taxes - the rationale behind the failed Allergan deal -
to strengthen its drugs portfolio ahead of a decision on selling
or spinning off its generic drugs business by late 2016.
Pfizer, whose oncology offerings include breast cancer drug
Ibrance and several other promising immuno-oncology products,
will now get access to Xtandi as well as Talazoparib, another
breast cancer treatment under development.
Xtandi, which generated U.S. net sales of $330.3 million in
the second quarter, has posted double-digit growth, putting
Medivation on track to achieve its target of more than 50
percent in revenue growth for the year.
Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc owns the
rights to sell Xtandi outside the United States.
"We believe the combination of Xtandi and talazoparib has
the potential to be a uniquely value-added combination in the
treatment of prostate cancer and should be closely watched,"
Leerink analysts wrote in a client note.
Reuters had reported that Pfizer, Merck & Co Inc,
Celgene Corp and Gilead Sciences Inc had
submitted expressions of interest to buy Medivation.
"Given the already very high price being discussed, the
difficult public relationship between Medivation and Sanofi ...
we see a higher bid as very unlikely, but not impossible," RBC
Capital Partners wrote in a client note ahead of the
announcement.
Sanofi said while it recognized the potential strategic
benefits of a combination with Medivation, it was a "disciplined
acquirer and remained committed to acting in the best interests
of Sanofi shareholders."
Pfizer said it expects to complete the acquisition, which
was approved by boards of both companies, in the third or the
fourth quarter.
Pfizer's financial advisers were Guggenheim Securities and
Centerview Partners, with Ropes & Gray LLP providing legal
counsel.
J.P. Morgan Securities and Evercore were Medivation's
financial advisers, while Cooley LLP and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen
& Katz served as its legal advisers.
Pfizer shares were marginally down at $34.80 in premarket.
Up to Friday's close, Medivation shares had risen about 58
percent since Sanofi's first offer.
