Sanofi names eight candidates to replace Medivation board

May 25 French drugmaker Sanofi on
Wednesday named eight candidates to replace the entire board of
Medivation, stepping up pressure on the U.S. cancer
drug company, which has rejected its $9.3 billion takeover
approach.
Reuters reported earlier that Sanofi was about to nominate a
new board, taking advantage of a so-called 'written consent'
rule that gives Medivation shareholders the ability to act at
any time to replace directors.
Sanofi's nominees are Michael Campbell, Barbara Deptula,
Wendy Lane, Ronald Rolfe, Steven Shulman, Charles Slacik, James
Tyree and David Wilson.
