UPDATE 2-Medivation agrees to open its books to Sanofi

By Michael Flaherty and Greg Roumeliotis
July 5 U.S. cancer drug company Medivation Inc
said on Tuesday it had agreed to provide confidential
information to French pharmaceutical company Sanofi SA
as part of exploring a sale that would be open to other bidders.
San Francisco-based Medivation shares jumped as much as 4.2
percent after Reuters first reported that Medivation and Sanofi
were in talks over a confidentiality pact, adding to similar
agreements Medivation has with Pfizer Inc and Celgene
Corp, which have also expressed interest in an
acquisition.
The move comes after Medivation rejected Sanofi's $9.3
billion offer in April, prompting Sanofi to embark on a campaign
to convince Medivation shareholders to oust Medivation's board
of directors and replace them with its nominees in a so-called
written consent process.
Medivation said on Tuesday it expected to provide each party
interested in an acquisition the opportunity to review
non-public information and meet with Medivation's management.
Sanofi also agreed to withdraw its consent solicitation
challenging Medivation's board and to enter into a six-month
conditional standstill.
Sanofi said it was confident that its due diligence can be
completed and that it could close a deal with Medivation quickly
given that it had received U.S. regulatory clearance and there
was no financing condition.
Pfizer and Celgene did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Sanofi also said it had increased its offer from $52.50 per
share to $58 per share in cash and $3 per share in the form of a
contingent value right relating to Talazoparib sales
performance. Talazoparib is a Medivation drug under development
for the treatment of breast cancer. Medivation said it had
turned down that new offer as well.
Last month, shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co
recommended that Medivation's shareholders should not support
Sanofi's efforts to replace the company's board members.
Sanofi wants Medivation - which sells a successful prostate
cancer drug called Xtandi - so Sanofi can expand in the
lucrative oncology sector, as it seeks new businesses to
compensate for flagging diabetes revenues.
Medivation had previously argued that Sanofi's offer had
failed to value fairly the prospects for Xtandi, as well as two
other key products currently in clinical trials - Talazoparib
and Pidilizumab, which is being developed for the treatment of
blood cancers.
