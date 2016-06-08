Sanofi hopes to oust Medivation's board by August 1

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
PARIS, June 8 Sanofi said on Wednesday it aims to remove the board of takeover target Medivation by Aug. 1 at the latest.
The French drugmaker named eight candidates to replace the entire board of the cancer firm last month, stepping up pressure on the company which has rejected its $9.3 billion approach.
Sanofi is taking advantage of a so-called written consent rule that gives Medivation shareholders the ability to act at any time to replace directors.
"Sanofi believes there is a clear path to completion: the record date to determine Medivation shareholders entitled to give their written consent has been established as June 1," the Paris-based company said.
"Sanofi signed a consent on June 3 for the shares it owns in Medivation and therefore expects that the 60-day consent solicitation period will conclude no later than August 1." (Reporting by Matthias Blamont, editing by Louise Heavens)
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jtUs2x) Further company coverage: