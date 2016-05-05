Sanofi says ready to raise Medivation offer, threatens hostile bid

PARIS May 5 Sanofi said it was
prepared to raise its proposed $9.3 billion deal to buy
Medivation if the U.S. cancer drug maker engaged in
talks, threatening to take a hostile bid directly to
shareholders if not.
Sanofi Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt said in a letter
to the board of Medivation published on Thursday that the
transaction was a priority for the French company and that it
had the "overwhelming" support of Medivation shareholders.
"If you engage in good faith discussions with us and
demonstrate additional value, we could be in a position to
revise our offer," the CEO said.
"If you are not prepared to engage with us, we have no
choice but to go directly to your shareholders ... If the
Medivation board of directors continues to refuse to engage with
us, then we intend to commence a process to remove and replace
members of the board."
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Jason Neely)