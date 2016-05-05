Sanofi says ready to raise Medivation offer, threatens hostile bid

PARIS May 5 Sanofi said it was prepared to raise its proposed $9.3 billion deal to buy Medivation if the U.S. cancer drug maker engaged in talks, threatening to take a hostile bid directly to shareholders if not.

Sanofi Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt said in a letter to the board of Medivation published on Thursday that the transaction was a priority for the French company and that it had the "overwhelming" support of Medivation shareholders.

"If you engage in good faith discussions with us and demonstrate additional value, we could be in a position to revise our offer," the CEO said.

"If you are not prepared to engage with us, we have no choice but to go directly to your shareholders ... If the Medivation board of directors continues to refuse to engage with us, then we intend to commence a process to remove and replace members of the board." (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Jason Neely)