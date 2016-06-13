Sanofi files request to replace Medivation board

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 13 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday that it had filed a request with U.S. authorities to remove the board of Medivation and replace it with eight independent candidates as it seeks to acquire the cancer drug company.
"We have had extensive conversations with Medivation shareholders and believe that there is overwhelming support for Medivation to undertake a sale process that includes Sanofi," Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance