版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 21:05 BJT

Medivation board rejects Sanofi's $9.3 bln takeover offer

April 29 Medivation Inc said on Friday its board rejected an unsolicited $9.3 billion takeover proposal from Sanofi SA, saying the offer undervalued the company and its pipeline of oncology drugs.

The French drugmaker went public with its $52.50 per share cash offer on Thursday. Medivation's shares were trading at $56.41 before market open on Friday.

"Our Board strongly believes that Medivation's business plan will deliver value to our stockholders that is far superior to Sanofi's offer and unanimously rejects your proposal," Medivation said in statement. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐