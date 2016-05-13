Sanofi presses on with threat to oust Medivation's board

May 13 France's Sanofi SA was moving
ahead on Friday with preparations to replace Medivation Inc's
board of directors after the U.S. cancer drug maker
refused to engage with it in sale talks based on a $9.3 billion
acquisition offer.
Sanofi could unveil a slate of nominees to replace
Medivation's board as early as this month, people familiar with
the matter said, in line with a threat it made in a May 4 letter
to the company that reiterated its acquisition proposal.
Medivation has signed non-disclosure agreements to share
confidential information with other pharmaceutical companies
interested in an acquisition, including Pfizer Inc and
Amgen Inc, sources told Reuters on Monday.
However, Medivation will not engage in sale talks with
Sanofi unless the latter raises its $52.50 per share cash offer,
the people said. Sanofi has said it is willing to raise its
offer only after Medivation engages in talks. Medivation shares
were trading at $61.43 in New York on Friday.
Sanofi this week added Goldman Sachs Group Inc as a
financial advisor, while continuing to receive advice from
Morgan Stanley, the people said. Goldman also has a close
relationship with Pfizer, having advised it on many deals,
including its abandoned $160 billion acquisition of Allergan Plc
.
Pfizer on Friday continued to work with advice from
investment banks on a possible bid for Medivation, though there
is no certainty such an offer would be submitted, some of the
sources said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Sanofi, Medivation, Goldman
Sachs and Pfizer declined to comment.
Sanofi is vying for Medivation in an attempt to expand in
the lucrative oncology sector, as it struggles to compensate for
declining revenues from a key diabetes drug that recently lost
patent protection.
Should Medivation agree to a sale, it would mark a
bittersweet moment for Chief Executive David Hung, who founded
the company in 2003. In 13 years, he built Medivation from a
penny stock peddling a 20-year-old Russian treatment for hay
fever into a $10 billion market capitalization oncology company.
In the process, he overcame numerous obstacles, including
the failure of Alzheimer's treatment Dimebon, which used to be
sold as an antihistamine in Russia. In 2009, Hung took a bet on
a chemical compound called MDV3100, which was developed at the
University of California, Los Angeles.
In partnership with Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc,
Medivation turned MDV3100 into a nearly $2 billion prostate
cancer drug called Xtandi.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Lauren Hirsch in New York;
Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Ben Hirschler in
London)