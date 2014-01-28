Medivation prostate cancer drug impresses in pre-chemo study

Jan 28 Medivation Inc's drug for
advanced prostate cancer significantly delayed progression of
the disease and extended survival in a large, late stage study
of patients who had not yet received chemotherapy, likely paving
the way for an expanded approval of the medicine.
Xtandi, a pill known chemically as enzalutamide, is already
approved to treat patients whose prostate cancer has spread and
who had previously been treated with chemotherapy.
An approval for use prior to chemo could greatly expand the
available patient population and significantly boost sales, as
well as enable Xtandi to better compete with a rival drug from
Johnson & Johnson called Zytiga.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges said annual Xtandi
sales could eventually exceed $3 billion with a pre-chemo
approval and data as good or better than Zytiga.
Medivation and its Xtandi commercial partner, Japanese
drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc, said they expect to
apply for the expanded approval with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and European regulators early this year, based on
the data from the Phase III trial called Prevail.
In the 1,700-patient study of men with metastatic prostate
cancer who have failed hormone deprivation therapy but had few
or no symptoms, Xtandi reduced the risk of death by 29 percent
and the risk of the disease worsening, known as progression free
survival, by 81 percent compared with a placebo.
"An 81 percent reduction in risk of progression is really
quite remarkable in prostate cancer," Dr Tomasz Beer, co-lead
investigator of the Prevail study, said in a telephone
interview.
"This is the most exciting thing to have a result like this
that's unambiguously positive and offers patients a new
treatment option that's well-tolerated, extends life and
controls the disease," said Beer, deputy director of the Knight
Cancer Institute at Oregon Health and Science University.
LONG-TERM IMPACT
The preliminary results were released on Tuesday ahead of a
presentation of the data on Thursday at the American Society of
Clinical Oncology Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Cancers Symposium in
San Francisco.
Median time to disease progression - the time it takes for
the disease to worsen in half the patients - was 3.9 months in
the placebo group and had not yet been reached for Xtandi.
The full extent of the survival benefit was expected to be
presented at a later medical meeting. But researchers observed
a clear survival benefit from Xtandi even though 40 percent of
Xtandi patients and 70 percent in the placebo group went on to
subsequent therapies that can help to extend survival.
"It tells us that controlling the disease at this point in
its course can have a long-term impact," Beer explained.
Men taking once-daily Xtandi on average went 17 months
longer than those in the placebo group before requiring
chemotherapy - 28 months versus 10.8 months.
Beer said it was important to have an oral drug with
relatively mild side effects that can slow the cancer for these
patients as they are often reluctant to start toxic chemotherapy
if they are not experiencing symptoms.
"Some intervention is necessary. You want to halt the
process when people are feeling well so that they can continue
to feel well and live a high quality of life," Beer said.
The discontinuation rate due to side effects was about 6
percent in both groups.
"The safety looked excellent. Serious side effects were
really quite uncommon," Beer said.
Xtandi did raise blood pressure in more than 13 percent of
patients versus about 4 percent on placebo, but that was easily
controlled by common hypertension medicines, Beer said.
Serious heart issues were observed in 2.8 percent of Xtandi
patients compared with 2.1 percent in the placebo group, which
Beer said merited further analysis.
But he found it reassuring that there were no reported
seizures associated with Xtandi during the treatment period,
which had been of some concern in earlier studies. Patients with
a history of seizure were excluded from the Prevail trial.
"Based on the science that we see here I'd expect it, once
the FDA has reviewed it, to become a common treatment option for
patients in this situation that's going to help a lot of
people," Beer said.