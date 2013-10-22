Medivation, Astellas prostate cancer drug meets trial goals

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 Medivation Inc and its Japanese partner Astellas Pharma Inc said a late-stage trial of their experimental prostate cancer drug met the main goal of improving patients' survival.
An independent safety committee monitoring the trial recommended the trial be stopped and patients be treated with the experimental drug enzalutamide, the companies said in a joint statement.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail operations with Siemens.