Medivation, Astellas prostate cancer drug meets trial goals

Oct 22 Medivation Inc and its Japanese partner Astellas Pharma Inc said a late-stage trial of their experimental prostate cancer drug met the main goal of improving patients' survival.

An independent safety committee monitoring the trial recommended the trial be stopped and patients be treated with the experimental drug enzalutamide, the companies said in a joint statement.
