版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 19:41 BJT

Mediware Information to go private for $195 mln

Sept 12 Clinical software provider Mediware Information Systems Inc said it agreed to be taken private by investment firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $195 million.

The offer of $22 in cash for each share is a 40 percent premium to the Mediware's Tuesday closing price.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐