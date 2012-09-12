Mediware Information to go private for $195 mln

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Sept 12 Clinical software provider Mediware Information Systems Inc said it agreed to be taken private by investment firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $195 million.
The offer of $22 in cash for each share is a 40 percent premium to the Mediware's Tuesday closing price.
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate