UPDATE 1-Mediware Information to go private for $195 mln

* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Sept 12 Clinical software provider Mediware Information Systems Inc said it agreed to be taken private by investment firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $195 million.
The offer of $22 in cash for each share is a 40 percent premium to Mediware's Tuesday closing price.
Mediware, which has a market value of about $130 million, offers data management systems for blood banks, hospitals and pharmacies.
The company expects the deal to close by Dec. 31.
Thoma Bravo bought enterprise software maker Deltek Inc for $1.1 billion late last month.
Shares of Lenexa, Kansas-based Mediware closed at $15.75 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate